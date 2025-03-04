PETALING JAYA: A total of 19 Malaysians have secured spots on the prestigious Forbes 2025 Billionaires List, boasting a combined wealth of US$57.3 billion (RM255 billion).

Topping the list for Malaysia is Tan Sri Robert Kuok, aged 101 (RM53.84 billion), whose fortune has risen to US$12.1 billion, making him the wealthiest Malaysian for another consecutive year.

Close behind, Tan Sri Quek Leng Chan, the head of Hong Leong Group, ranks No. 274 globally, with a net worth of US$9.9 billion (RM44.05 billion). Meanwhile, Tan Sri Paul Koon, CEO of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd, holds the 868th position, valued at US$4.2 billion (RM18.6 billion).

Among the notable newcomers to the billionaire club is Lee Thiam Wah, founder and CEO of 99 Speed Mart Retail Holdings Bhd, who has earned his place as the fourth richest Malaysian, with a fortune of US$3.7 billion (RM16.46 billion).

Lee, 61, made headlines after his company went public in 2024, raising RM2.36 billion.

His journey began in 1987 with his first shop in Klang, followed by the creation of the Pasar Mini 99 chain in 1992, eventually consolidating under the 99 Speed Mart brand in 2000. Today, the company boasts nearly 2,700 outlets nationwide.

The Lee brothers, Datuk Lee Yeow Chor and Lee Yeow Seng, of IOI Group, also made the list, with fortunes of US$3.1 billion and US$2.3 billion, respectively.

Other prominent names include Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah of Sunway Group with a net worth of US$3.5 billion, Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay of Genting Group at US$1.8 billion, and Tan Yu Yeh of MR DIY, valued at US$1.3 billion.

In addition, the heirs of the late Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow, founder of Public Bank Bhd, have made their mark with each sibling—Diona Teh Li Shian, Lillian Teh Li Ming, Lillyn Teh Li Hua, and William Teh Lee Pang—holding an individual net worth of US$1.6 billion.