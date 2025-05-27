MELAKA: Melaka police busted two inconspicuous drug distribution syndicates in the state involving couples who support their high-flying lifestyle through ill-gotten gains, with a total seizure estimated at RM395,020.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the first arrest involved a couple of lovers involving a foreign partner in a collusion of crime, a local man and a 30-year-old Vietnamese woman, operating from a condominium in Jalan Syed Abdul Aziz on May 20, at about 11.10 pm.

“Further investigations involving the two suspects found 70 grammes (g) of ketamine worth RM100 and interrogation of the suspects led police to raid another condominium in Jalan Klebang Kechil.

“Police found various drugs believed to be destined for the local market, namely heroin weighing 2,150gm, syabu (350gm), ketamine (100gm), MDMA (50gm) and 5,500 ecstasy pills,” he said at the Melaka police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Dzulkhairi said police also seized property belonging to the suspects worth RM40,020 including a gold necklace, RM280 in cash and a Proton Saga FLX car with the total drug seizure and seizure estimated to be worth RM362,370.

He said the syndicate has been active since 2024 and both suspects tested positive for ketamine, while one of the suspects had four previous records related to drug offences.

He said the suspects were remanded for seven days starting May 21 and ending today but will be pursuing an extension for further investigations.

In another similar ‘marriage of convenience’ operating under the radar, Dzulkhairi said a second bust involved an unassuming couple comprising a Singaporean man and a local woman aged 38 to 41, who were arrested during a raid at a residence in Bandar Jasin Bestari at 11 am yesterday.

He said a police sweep of the couple’s house who are only three months into their marriage, revealed 212 ecstasy pills, Erimin 5 pills (42 pills), syabu (13.70g), ganja (10g), ketamine (80g) and liquid ketamine (127.50 millilitres) estimated to be worth RM16,650.

“We also seized property belonging to the couple worth RM16,000 including a Proton Gen 2 car and a SYM Husky motorcycle valued at an estimated RM32,650.

“This syndicate has been active for the past three months and urine tests found both suspects positive for methamphetamine while one had three previous criminal records in Singapore,“ he said, adding that both suspects were remanded for seven days from May 27 to June 2.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.