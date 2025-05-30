KUALA LUMPUR: Pesta Pantun HAWANA-DBP 2025, to take place tomorrow, is a platform for uniting the media community while upholding the pantun as an invaluable cultural heritage of the nation.

The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, said the competition to be held at Wisma Bernama in conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025, will feature eight teams, each comprising four contestants.

The HAWANA 2025 project director said that contestants are encouraged to wear traditional attire, in line with the competition’s theme of Traditional Classical Malay, to enliven the event, which Bernama is hosting for the first time in collaboration with Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP).

“This competition will feature four-line pantun verses with themes ranging from open topics to journalism and unity, and will have three rounds — the preliminary stage, semi-finals, and the final to determine the champion,” he said in a statement here.

He said that Group A comprises four teams from Bernama, Media Prima, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), and Astro Radio News, and Group B consists of participants from the Malaysia Gazette, the Islamic Programming Department of TV3, Sinar Harian, and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

The panel of judges includes Akademi DBP language planner Dr Faezah Muhayat, DBP central region language planner Musazliza Mustan Shir, language planner and special officer to DBP’s director-general Azimin Daud, and Datuk Chuari Selamat, the pantun master.

Meanwhile, Bernama representative Fatin Najmi Mohammad Shah said that despite their work commitments, each team member dedicated their time to practise.

Fatin Najmi, who heads the Fact Check Desk (MyCheck Malaysia), said that for their preparations, they studied the usage of the classical Malay Language and watched videos on pantun.

“Undoubtedly, we are nervous as we are up against formidable opponents, many of whom have long been involved in the world of pantun,” she said.

Bernama radio journalist Ahmad Irfan Che Mohd Ruzaidi said that his team’s preparations have been progressing smoothly despite their busy workload.

“We’ve held several training sessions. While they haven’t been very frequent, the time we’ve spent has been highly productive, and we’ve been supporting each other every step of the way,” he said.

The winner will take home RM3,000 in cash, while the runner-up will receive RM2,000, with trophies and certificates. Third and fourth-place winners will receive RM1,000 and RM500, respectively, along with trophies and certificates. Consolation prize winners will receive hampers and certificates.

The winner of the special jury award for the Best Pemantun category will receive RM500 cash, a trophy, and a certificate of appreciation. The best-dressed contestants will also receive prizes from DBP.

The prize-giving ceremony will be held on June 14 as part of the highlight of HAWANA 2025 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the event, which is expected to attract approximately 1,000 media practitioners from within and outside the country.

HAWANA, organised by the Communications Ministry with Bernama as the implementing agency, will also feature other events, including a pre-launch event with strategic partners at Wisma Bernama on June 3 and a media forum jointly organised with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.

Also lined up are the two-day HAWANA carnival and exhibition at Sunway Putra Mall, which will kick off on June 13, a traditional-themed sporting event involving media practitioners, and a roadshow to premier polytechnics in Selangor, Perak, and Johor.