AADK targets 75% reduction in priority high-risk drug areas by 2025

GEORGE TOWN: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) has identified 155 priority locations under its High-Risk Areas (KBT) Reduction Initiative, part of the AADK Strategic Plan for 2021 to 2025.

AADK director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the initiative aims to reduce 117 KBTs, representing 75% of the total, by upgrading 39 areas to Low-Risk (KBR) status, maintaining 39 areas at current levels, and focusing on 39 new KBTs this year.

“As of Aug 31, 39 KBTs have achieved KBR status, 39 maintenance areas have been successfully retained, and 32 current KBTs have been upgraded to green status, while seven areas remain in the yellow category.

“To support these efforts, the AADK recently held an engagement session with KBT District Officers overseeing KBTs to review the progress and discuss the implementation of the KBT Drug Addiction Reduction Initiative, with participation from 48 KBT District Officers,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the meeting ensures ongoing monitoring by community leaders, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and government agencies, allowing swift intervention by local communities to address risks before the situation escalates.

Roslin said the initiative will receive continued support from relevant agencies, contributing towards achieving the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (KDN) Key Performance Indicators (KPI) under Pillar 3: Combating Drug Issues.

He stressed the importance of collective action in ensuring that KBTs already classified as KBRs maintain their status, with the effort bolstered by the establishment of Community Prosperity Committees at the state, district, and local levels.

These committees will take ownership of KBT management and ensure continuous monitoring and action, he added.

Meanwhile, to further strengthen the KBT reduction initiative, Penang AADK has set up Community Hubs in high-risk areas. These hubs serve as operational centers for daily activities and programmes involving strategic partners, local leaders and community members under the KBT Mobilisation Group Committee.

To date, Penang AADK has established six Community Hubs: three in Seberang Perai Tengah District (Guar Perahu, Kuala Mengkuang and Bukit Teh), and one each in Seberang Perai Utara (Bakau Tua), Barat Daya (Sungai Ara) and Timur Laut (Desa Mawar).

From August 2023 to July this year, the Community Hubs have provided services to 4,315 individuals, with 638 programmes held in collaboration with Penang AADK’s strategic and key partners.