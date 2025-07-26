Ab Rauf praises WRUR Duyong as people-centric governance success

MELAKA: The Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) programme in Duyong has drawn over 10,000 participants, reinforcing the state government’s focus on people-centric governance.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh noted that the two-week initiative featured 174 activities, setting a new participation record compared to previous editions.

“The success of WRUR is not merely measured in terms of projects or allocation figures, but in the faces of the people who feel heard, cared for and defended,“ he said during the closing ceremony in Semabok Dalam.

The event was attended by State Senior Executive Councillor Datuk Rais Yasin and Duyong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem.

Ab Rauf emphasised that WRUR strengthens unity and solidarity, key values for a harmonious society. He thanked state leaders, community representatives, and agencies for ensuring residents benefited fully from the programme.

“This is the true intention behind the state government’s decision to go to the ground, visit villages and housing estates, meet with rural and urban residents, narrow the divide, and truly understand the pulse of people’s daily lives,“ he added. - Bernama