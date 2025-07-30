Australia reopens market for Canadian beef after 22-year ban

OTTAWA: Australia has ended its 22-year ban on Canadian beef and beef products, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced. The move brings relief to farmers but is unlikely to drive significant new exports due to market conditions.

Australia first restricted Canadian beef imports in 2003 after Canada reported its first domestic case of mad cow disease. Last week, Australia also lifted a similar ban on U.S. beef.

Canada’s government welcomed the decision, calling it a crucial step for trade in the Indo-Pacific region. “With restored access to Australia, a key market in the Indo-Pacific, we can unlock more opportunities for our producers to deliver the top-quality beef we’re known for,“ said federal Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald.

Analysts remain cautious about the potential for increased North American beef exports to Australia. The U.S., a major beef importer, sources much of its supply from Australia, Canada, and other countries. “U.S. beef is still very highly priced compared to Australian beef,“ said Resilient Capital analyst Jerry Klassen. “North American beef is really the highest-priced in the world.”

The Canadian Cattle Association praised the decision, noting Australia was among the last countries maintaining mad cow-related restrictions. Canada’s beef industry suffered heavily after the 2003 export bans, as much of its production relies on foreign markets, particularly the U.S. - Reuters