Abandoned newborn baby found near deserted building

PENDANG: A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a box near a deserted, dilapidated building in Kampung Rambai here this morning.

Pendang police chief DSP Roslan Mat said they received information from members of the public at 8.08 am about the discovery of a baby boy at the rundown premises which was void of occupants.

“Police rushed to the scene and found the baby still attached to an umbilical cord and was believed to have been born less than 12 hours ago and was wrapped in a sarong in a box and left in front of the uninhabited place.

“The baby is believed to have been abandoned by an irresponsible person with the intention of hiding the birth. The baby was then taken to the Pendang Hospital for a health examination and was confirmed to be healthy,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the baby-dumping was reported to the Social Welfare Department for further action and the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealment of a birth.

Roslan appealed to anyone with related information to contact the nearest police station or call investigating officer Insp. Mohd Affendi Mohd Yunus at 04-7596222 to assist with the investigation.