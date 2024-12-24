KUCHING: The proposed new international airport in Kuching is set to enhance Sarawak’s appeal, providing a crucial X factor to attract businesses, investors, and visitors.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that the state will fund the construction of the seamless new airport independently, emphasising the urgency of its implementation.

He explained that the airport’s development would solidify the role of Sarawak’s new airline, following the acquisition of MASwings, to better connect the state with regional and international destinations.

“While acknowledging that an airline is not an easy venture to manage, we have no choice but to invest in the new airline in order to suit our purpose with our own business model.

“Relying on existing airlines to accommodate our needs is not an option for us if Sarawak wants to be a well-sought destination for tourists and business people alike,” he said in his Christmas message here, today.

Abang Johari said these are some of the strategic assets that Sarawak aims to develop and acquire over the next five to 10 years.

He acknowledged that the journey will take time and effort but expressed hope that these initiatives will propel Sarawak toward achieving developed status.

“Undoubtedly, we must work extra hard to make things happen and avoid being distracted by elements that would rather see us behind them at all times.

“This is the time for us Sarawakians to stand united and unwavering in our resolve, to be a people of courage who will determine our destiny,” he said.