Abdul Basir named new CEO of Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Abdul Basir V Kunhimohamed has officially taken on the role of chief executive officer at Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan (YWP), effective July 1. His appointment, confirmed for a two-year term, was announced by Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) and YWP chairman.

Abdul Basir previously served as the YWP Executive Committee chairman from 2024 until June 2025, where he played a key role in reshaping the foundation’s strategic focus on welfare, education, and community development. His leadership is expected to drive further progress in these areas across the Federal Territories.

With a background that includes collaboration with international bodies such as the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Abdul Basir is recognised for his ability to foster global partnerships. Dr Zaliha expressed confidence in his capacity to advance YWP’s mission, aligning with the Malaysia MADANI vision for societal well-being.

Holding a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) in Finance, Abdul Basir brings a wealth of experience in investment strategies, risk management, and corporate governance. Beyond his professional achievements, he remains actively engaged in academia, research, and various organisations dedicated to religious, legal, and community initiatives. - Bernama