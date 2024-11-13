Abdul Hadi’s mother-in-law dies

KUALA TERENGGANU: The mother-in-law of PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Dayang Abdullah, aged 90, died shortly after midnight today.

The sad news was shared by Abdul Hadi, who is also Marang MP, on his Facebook page today.

According to Abdul Hadi, his mother-in-law died from old age at her home in Kampung Belubur, Rusila, near Marang at around 12.20 am.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of her passing, which brings sorrow to the entire family, who was very close to her,” he said.

The remains of Allahyarhamah Dayang was laid to rest at the Kampung Rusila Muslim Cemetery after the funeral prayer at 10 am today.