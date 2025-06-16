Abdul Hadi to undergo medical procedure on June 17

KUALA TERENGGANU: PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure tomorrow.

This was shared by his son, Dr Muhammad Khalil, who is also Terengganu Information, Dakwah and Syariah Empowerment Committee chairman, via his Facebook page, while requesting the public to pray for the success of the procedure involving the Marang MP.

“God willing, Ayahanda Tuan Guru will undergo a medical procedure tomorrow, June 17, 2025. On behalf of our family, I humbly request prayers for his health and recovery,” he said in the post.

When contacted by Bernama, the Batu Buruk assemblyman declined to disclose the nature of the procedure, his father’s current health condition, or the location of the treatment.

In January last year, Abdul Hadi, 77, had undergone treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).