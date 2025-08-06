ABIM shapes youth thinking and idealism, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) has played a major role in shaping the thinking and idealism of the younger generation since its establishment on August 6, 1971, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post today, he said that as a missionary and welfare movement rooted in the spirit of knowledge and social awareness, ABIM is an important platform in producing leaders with integrity and the people’s spirit.

“Happy 54th Anniversary to ABIM, may it continue to be the moral voice of the people, face the challenges of the times with wisdom and courage, and remain a strategic partner of the country in building a more equitable and dignified future for all,“ he said.

Anwar, who is also the former president of ABIM, said the government recognises the organisation’s great contribution in strengthening a progressive understanding of Islam, encouraging just social change, and promoting a human development agenda that is in line with the aspirations of MADANI Malaysia. - Bernama