Malaysia to draw RM637bn green investments by 2050

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is projected to secure RM637 billion in direct investments for renewable energy and green technology by 2050.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) estimates this will generate 310,000 new job opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated that a minimum 51% local ownership equity will be enforced for all RE projects.

This policy ensures high-skilled job creation and technology transfer to Malaysian workers.

Key initiatives include the Large-Scale Solar Programme and Feed-in Tariff Programme.

Fadillah highlighted these measures in a parliamentary reply to Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah’s query on green investment strategies.

The government aims to enhance investor confidence through stable incentives and expanded green energy supply options.

The Large-Scale Solar Programme remains central to attracting RE investments with minimal tariff hikes for consumers.

Non-solar energy projects will benefit from the Low Carbon Energy Generation Programme.

The Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS) will be streamlined for direct green power procurement by businesses.

Tax incentives like Green Investment Tax Allowance will further boost investor interest. - Bernama