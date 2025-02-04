ABM encourages borrowers affected by Putra Heights fire to contact their banks

KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) and its member banks expressed their deepest concerns for those impacted by the gas pipeline fire that broke out yesterday in Putra Heights.

“We understand that this disaster has caused immense distress and disruption to their daily life, and we want to assure those affected that we are committed to providing support during this difficult time,” ABM said in a statement.

The association also encouraged those affected who have borrowings with banks to contact their respective banks to discuss available support as soon as possible via their banks’ official websites or contact their customer service hotlines.

It said ABM member banks are ready to assist based on individual circumstances.

“ABM stands with the affected communities and is committed to working with our members to support those in need,” it added.

For further assistance, please contact ABMConnect at 1300-88-9980 or email abmconnect@abm.org.my.