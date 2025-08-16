KUALA LUMPUR: The Academic Recognition Award (HPA) initiative, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is expected to motivate civil servants to enhance their knowledge and pursue higher academic qualifications.

Lecturer at the Centre for Social Science Studies, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Prof Datuk Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said the HPA acknowledges the efforts of civil servants who pursue further studies at their own expense and sends a clear signal of support for human capital development.

“Many civil servants who continue their studies on their own may feel more appreciated because there is an official recognition from the government. The HPA is seen as an encouragement, showing that lifelong learning is valued,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in his address at the 20th edition of the Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA XX) yesterday, announced that HPA would be granted as a one-time financial incentive to civil servants in the management, professional, and implementation groups who completed their studies at their own expense.

The HPA incentive is set at RM1,250 for a doctorate, RM1,000 for a master’s degree, RM750 for a bachelor’s degree, and RM500 for a diploma or equivalent qualification, with a total allocation of RM75.7 million expected to benefit 91,672 civil servants.

Sivamurugan noted that, although the award does not fully cover the cost of studies, it serves as a symbol of appreciation alongside other support measures such as flexible working hours, access to loans or grants, career recognition, and collaboration with higher learning institutions to offer relevant courses.

He added that initiatives like the HPA are expected to enhance the technical competence and knowledge of civil servants, foster a culture of continuous learning, and strengthen the public sector’s competitiveness in the digital era and in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“This measure helps build the image of an administration that is committed to reform, civil servant-friendly, and prioritises human capital as a driver of national progress,” said Sivamurugan.

For Nur Suria Iskandar, 28, a teacher at a primary school, the incentive provided a boost of motivation and enthusiasm, as she had long aspired to pursue a master’s degree.

“I am sure many other civil servants, regardless of age, also wish to continue their studies but have been unable to do so due to certain factors. This incentive may serve as a catalyst for them to pursue that dream,” said Nur Suria, who has served for three years.

Healthcare assistant Hasyimah Hashim, 42, said the HPA serves as a form of encouragement for civil servants to continue their studies and facilitate career progression.

“This incentive, along with initiatives such as the continuation of the APEL.Q programme for tuition fee assistance, will motivate civil servants to pursue higher-level studies,” she added.

Psychology officer Ahmad Ibrahim Kamal, 41, said the HPA is an effort to empower civil servants to remain competent and continuously strive to enhance their knowledge.

“It is a good initiative, and hopefully it will be well-received by all civil servants,” he added.

Muhamad Zakri Asyraf Muhamad Ishar, 24, a final-year Mechatronics Engineering student at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) who intends to join the government sector, welcomed the initiative as a form of appreciation for civil servants who continue their studies to improve service quality.

“This announcement shows that the government acknowledges the sacrifices of those who work while studying. Although the amount does not cover all costs, it demonstrates that their efforts are not in vain.

“For me, this is not just about the money; it is moral recognition that can open doors to promotion opportunities and better careers in the future,” he added. - Bernama