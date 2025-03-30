IPOH: A total of 2,040 road accidents were recorded on Day One of Op Selamat 24/2025 yesterday, marking a 16 per cent increase compared to the 1,758 cases recorded on the first day of Op Selamat 22/2024.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, however, said that the number of fatalities due to road accidents decreased to seven cases, compared to 21 cases recorded previously. (first day of of Op Selamat 22/2024)

“Highways, federal and municipal roads are among the categories that have seen an increase in accident cases. This is due to the rise in vehicles heading to hometowns for the Aidilfitri celebrations.

“In terms of fatalities by road user category, four cases involved motorcyclists, two pedestrians, and one a car driver,“ he said.

He said this when met at the Op Selamat 24/2025 Advocacy Programme in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025 at the Ipoh Utara Toll Plaza (Jelapang) here today.

Additionally, Mohd Yusri stated that 8,841 summonses were issued on the first day of the operation, reflecting a 16 per cent increase compared to the 7,308 summonses issued previously.

“This is due to the police stepping up face-to-face issuance of summonses, aimed at raising awareness among road users to comply with traffic regulations,“ he said.

Mohd Yusri also revealed that Emergency Response Team (ERTs) have been deployed to 13 locations along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway.

“The ERTs are on standby and conducting 24-hour monitoring, and are ready to assist road users in the event of any emergencies,“ he added.