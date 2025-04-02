Accountant loses over RM60,000 in investment via Telegram

KUALA TERENGGANU: An accountant lost a total of RM65,520 after she fell victim to a syndicate’s investment scam via the Telegram application.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said that on Sunday (Feb 2), the 32-year-old accountant had joined a Telegram group that offered lucrative profits.

He said that the victim was initially asked to carry out tasks and was promised rewards for the work carried out.

“While carrying out the tasks, she made several transactions totalling RM69,800, using the savings she and her husband had, into five different bank accounts.

“After receiving payment, she was told to make a transaction of RM87,480 if she wanted to get back the whole profit of RM200,000,” he said when contacted.

Azli said the victim, upon realising that she had been duped, lodged a report at the Kuala Terengganu District Police Headquarters yesterday, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.