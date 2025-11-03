SHAH ALAM: DAP assured that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) election process which will take place this Sunday will be carried out in a clean, transparent and fair manner with the strict supervision of an international independent audit body appointed as the official operator.

DAP national organising secretary Steven Sim said the independent audit body would act like the Election Commission (EC) for the election.

He also dismissed allegations of money politics or attempts to buy delegates in this election, stressing his confidence in the party’s clean political culture.

“I am confident in the culture of DAP, delegates and members that there is no such thing (money politics and buying delegates),“ he said in response to claims by former Bagan Dalam assemblyman M Satees that there was a practice of money politics in the party’s CEC elections, including attempts to buy delegates to manipulate the results of the CEC elections.

Sim, who is also the Minister of Human Resources (KESUMA), said this to reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Selangor Empowered Women (WBS) and TalentCorp to make the MyWIRA Women’s Tour a success here today.

Also present at the ceremony was Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Commenting further on the allegations, Sim, who is also the Penang DAP chairman, stressed that the allegations were baseless as the individual who made the allegations was no longer a DAP member.

“He is not only a former assemblyman, but also a former member. So how can he get all that information. He is not a party member and can say anything, if he wants to go to the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission), it is his right,“ he said.

The DAP election at the 18th DAP National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here this weekend saw 70 candidates vying for 30 positions in the CEC.