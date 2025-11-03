Anwar receives courtesy call from US Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy visit from the United States Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan, in Putrajaya, this evening, where they discussed the long-standing bilateral relations between both nations.

Anwar, in a Facebook post, said that the discussion also focused on economic and technological cooperation, particularly in areas of mutual interest, including halal certification.

“Also touched is the issue of the ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, particularly regarding the ASEAN-United States Special Summit,” he said.

The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to United States President Donald Trump to attend the East Asia Summit, which is scheduled to take place later this year.

Malaysia officially assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship this year.