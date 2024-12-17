Accountant loses RM90,000 in non-existent investment scam

JERTIH: A woman accountant found herself RM90,000 poorer after falling victim to a non-existent investment scam via WhatsApp.

Besut District acting police chief DSP Md Sani Md Saleh said the 33-year-old, who works in a private company, was contacted by an unknown individual via WhatsApp on Sept 17 and duped her into joining a group chat in the app, claiming that it belonged to an investment company,

“The suspect convinced her by promising lucrative returns within 24 hours of investing.

“The victim fell for the ploy and invested RM90,000 from Sept 26 to Dec 12 by making four cash transactions into four bank accounts registered under a company name,“ he said in a statement.

He said the victim realised she had been cheated when she did not receive the profits as promised and lodged a police report yesterday, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“The public is advised not to make any investments without Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) approval, except to individuals or any companies and financial institutions approved by BNM.

“Verify first so that you do not fall victim to non-existent investment scams,“ he said.