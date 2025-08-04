Accredited fire safety officers gain full inspection authority in Malaysia

KUCHING: Accredited Fire Safety Managers and Officers will soon have full authority to conduct internal inspections and submit technical reports for Fire Certificate renewals, eliminating the need for annual physical checks by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

JBPM Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad announced the new self-regulated enforcement approach, set for full implementation in 2026.

“The Fire Safety Manager will oversee internal testing and inspections, submitting reports to JBPM for certificate renewals. While annual JBPM inspections will cease, audits will still occur every two to three years to verify compliance,“ he said during the Southern Zone Industry Lead Body Seminar.

Non-compliance could result in revoked accreditation or fines under the Fire Services Act.

The shift aims to reduce reliance on government oversight while ensuring industry accountability.

Training for these roles, conducted with HRD Corp and the Department of Skills Development, has already enrolled over 600 participants.

Fire Safety Officers undergo a three-day course, while Managers complete a five-day program covering technical inspections and evacuation planning. - Bernama