Accurate data needed to curb leakages in gov’t subsidies - PM Anwar

BUTTERWORTH: Leakages and wastage in government subsidies allocated to the people must be effectively addressed through accurate data and information provided by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said if these subsidy leakages are not resolved, government spending on subsidies will continue to rise without effectively reaching the intended target groups.

“The funds allocated for agricultural assistance, subsidies for the people and poverty alleviation are substantial.

According to recent studies presented at various forums, including the Khazanah Megatrends Forum, research by international economists indicates that Malaysia, despite having one of the lowest tax collections and tax bases, offers some of the highest subsidies in Asia.

“While it is positive that our subsidies are extensive, without reliable data, we are witnessing significant leakages, which must be addressed urgently,” he said in his speech at the DOSM 75th Diamond Jubilee celebration here today.

Present at the event were Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin and Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr. Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

The prime minister emphasised the critical and strategic role of the DOSM in enhancing data collection efforts and implementing new measures.

He added that the figures and data being compiled, including through the Central Database Hub (PADU), will assist the government in addressing leakages and overlaps in the distribution of aid and subsidies to the public.

Anwar also stressed the importance and integrity of the data produced by DOSM, particularly in aiding the government with planning, economic projections, investments, poverty alleviation and effective delivery of aid.

“The findings of the 2024 Agricultural Census will be instrumental in formulating agricultural policies that ensure food security and production, as well as accurately address the challenges faced by farmers and fishermen,” he said.

In addition, the prime minister indicated that DOSM staff should be prioritised, particularly in the fields of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI), to enhance their expertise and capabilities in data collection.

“For too long, several departments and ministries have relied on external experts. While this may be necessary at times, it can impede progress and hinder the development of internal capacities.

“This country must no longer drive growth or implement change solely relying on external experts. It is essential for staff to learn from DOSM’s experience, as it can provide data and figures not only at the national level but also at the state and district levels,” he added.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister also said that Malaysia, as the ASEAN Chair in 2025, will require the data collected by DOSM to be shared with member countries regarding the country’s performance, which can serve as an exemplary model.

“Starting in November and December, efforts must be intensified to ensure that our reports and presentations for ASEAN, particularly those from DOSM, rank among the best in the region. This is my expectation for DOSM,” he said.