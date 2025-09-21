ACS Seremban’s 110 years marked with book launch, fundraising campaign

SEREMBAN: Chinese School Seremban recently celebrated its 110th anniversary in grand fashion in conjunction with the 79th Annual Reunion and Fundraising Dinner of the ACS Old Students’ Association at the Royale Chulan Hotel here.

A highlight of the evening was the launch of a commemorative coffee table book titled ACS, A Beacon Bright: 110 Years in Seremban’ published by ACSOSA Seremban.

It began with a video montage, inviting the over 600 guests and alumni who graduated from the school as early as 1961 to symbolically step out of the ballroom and onto the streets of Seremban.

The audience immersively retraced the school’s origins and the town’s development — guided by two distinct driving routes based on research and historical triangulation.

The launch was officiated by the guest of honour, Negri Sembilan Arts and Culture Exco Nicole Tan Lee Koon.

Joining her on stage were ACSOSA president Datuk Indrani Thuraisingham, the dinner’s organising chairperson Rebecca Backus and the book’s author Ron J. Backus.

This publication chronicles 110 years of the school’s journey from its founding in 1915 to its current position as a vital part of Malaysia’s educational and cultural landscape, while also showcasing the growth of Seremban.

As the town increasingly embraces heritage tourism, the Methodist ACS compound, recognised as a key site on Seremban’s historical trails, stands out not only for its architectural and cultural value, but also for its role in fostering multiracial unity and community resilience.

Tan and the committee members participated in a ceremonial cakecutting, and launched a year-long fundraising campaign for the ‘Rumah ACSOSA – a Community & Learning Centre’ project.

Rumah ACSOSA will serve as an alumni hub to preserve the legacy of ACS Seremban, while fostering unity between past and future generations.

It is envisioned to also run as a community and learning centre to uplift students from B40 families through academic guidance, mentorship and life-skills training.

Several donors presented mock cheques and pledges amounting to nearly RM 68,000. Tan presented RM20,000 for the book project to Indrani and Rebecca.

Also launched was the Mr Yeo Eng Mok Scholarship Fund, honouring the memory of a loyal alumnus and dedicated ACSOSA supporter.

The RM40,000 fund will provide a deserving ACS student from a low income family with a four-year scholarship to pursue undergraduate studies at a public university.

The mock cheque was presented to Rebecca, who is also a past president of the association, by the late Yeo’s daughter, Audrey.

The evening also featured a Chinese drum opening by students as well as other cultural and modern dance performances.