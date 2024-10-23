Acting Johor Sultan grants audience to Anwar Ibrahim

JOHOR BAHRU: The Acting Sultan of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi at a hotel in the federal capital.

“In the meeting, various recent issues related to the state of Johor were presented and discussed,“ according to a post on Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s official Facebook page today.

The meeting was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

“Among the matters discussed is the planning and development of national football and the national team,“ according to the message.

Meanwhile, in a separate message, Tunku Mahkota Ismail also granted an audience to the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Tan Sri Azam Baki at the same venue.