PETALING JAYA: Activist Fahmi Reza has responded to the Keningau native court’s decision to file a lawsuit against him following a satirical graphic of Sabah’s Yang Di-Pertua Negeri, Tun Musa Aman.

Fahmi labeled Musa Aman in his graphic as the state’s “number one corruptor” following his appointment as Sabah’s governor.

He was detained by the police on 31 December last year under the Sedition Act.

In an Instagram post, the controversial graphic designer challenged Bingkor district chief Daniel Palangi to “go ahead and sue him”, while also stating that he is “not afraid”.

Fahmi also said he is prepared to have a sogit (customary compensation) imposed on him or go to jail to defend his right and freedom to use art as a weapon against the nation’s corruptors.

“I am ready to present myself in the Keningau Native Court anytime to respond to any accusations.

“The majority of Sabahans know I am not an enemy of the Kadazandusun-Murut (KDM) and the state of Sabah. Our common enemies are the corruptors and those who protect the corruptors,” he said in his statement.

Earlier, The Star reported that Keningau native leaders were looking to impose a sogit on Fahmi over his alleged disrespect of Sabah’s governor.

The image was considered an insult to not only the governor but to the Sabahan people, particularly the Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) community.

Daniel said the decision to file the lawsuit was made unanimously during a special meeting between Keningau native chiefs, native chief representatives and village heads.