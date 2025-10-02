Activist recounts chilling moments as vessels intercepted

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian activist among the GSF captured chilling footage of Israeli forces intercepting their vessels.

Influencer Nurfarahin Romli, also known as Farah Lee, sent a voice note at 5.19am yesterday before her vessel Grande Blu was surrounded, blasted with high-pressure water cannons and seized.

She said the Israeli navy issued a stark ultimatum: “Turn back, divert to Israel, or face more aggressive action.

“If we insist on continuing, this is the last warning – they will take action against our ship. A nearby boat is already being intercepted and we have lost connection.”

The message and video were sent to her NGO, Childrity, shortly before she was confirmed detained. She has not been able to be reached since.

Later, in another TikTok clip, Farah was seen raising her hands in surrender along with other passengers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he and other leaders have been in contact with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the matter.