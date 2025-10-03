Uzbekistan targets over 15,000 Malaysian tourists with new flights

GEORGE TOWN: Uzbekistan is projecting a surge in Malaysian tourist arrivals this year driven by expanded air connectivity and the introduction of umrah-plus packages that combine pilgrimage with cultural tours.

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Karomidin Gadoev, said that bilateral tourism exchanges have grown significantly, with Malaysian arrivals doubling last year.

He confirmed that about 4,500 Malaysians visited Uzbekistan in 2023, with the number reaching 9,500 last year.

The ambassador stated that this year, they are planning to have more than 15,000 tourists from Malaysia.

He noted that air connectivity has been a key driver, with Uzbekistan Airways and Batik Air currently operating direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Tashkent.

From October 15, AirAsia X will launch three additional weekly flights, bringing the total to almost daily services.

Gadoev added that this will make it easier for Malaysians to explore not only Tashkent, but also Samarkand and Bukhara, as they are working with Malaysian airlines to expand routes.

He also highlighted the growing number of Uzbek tourists visiting Malaysia, with nearly 20,000 arrivals last year.

The ambassador said the number of Uzbek tourists is expected to rise.

Regarding pilgrimage tourism, he said the country is collaborating closely with Malaysian travel partners on umrah-plus packages.

These packages enable pilgrims to explore historical Islamic sites in Uzbekistan before proceeding to Saudi Arabia for umrah.

Gadoev explained that AirAsia X is ready to help organise this kind of tourist package because, before this, it was a little bit difficult to manage.

He detailed that Malaysians can fly from Kuala Lumpur to Tashkent to spend three or four days visiting religious and cultural heritage, and then continue to Jeddah or Madinah.

The ambassador clarified that under the new arrangement, pilgrims no longer need to return to Uzbekistan after their umrah.

This is because AirAsia X allows them to fly directly back to Kuala Lumpur from Saudi Arabia, significantly reducing travel time and making the journey more efficient.

Gadoev said Uzbekistan is home to more than 3,000 Islamic sites, making it an attractive destination for Muslim travellers.

Notable sites include the Hast-Imam in Tashkent, the Imam al-Bukhari Complex in Samarkand, the Bahauddin Naqshband Mausoleum and the Chashma Ayub Mausoleum in Bukhara, and the Mausoleum of Al-Hakim at-Termezi in Termez.

Beyond tourism, Gadoev said Uzbekistan is inviting Malaysian investors to explore opportunities across various industries.

This invitation is in line with the ongoing reforms under President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Uzbek government offers attractive incentives for investors seeking to establish or expand operations in the country.

Uzbekistan is currently Malaysia’s second-largest trade partner among Central Asian countries.

Total trade amounted to RM369.8 million, or about US$80.9 million, in 2024, primarily in favour of Malaysia.

From January to April 2025, bilateral trade between the two countries reached RM106 million, equivalent to US$25 million.

Currently, 41 enterprises with Malaysian investments and 19 companies with 100 per cent Malaysian investments operate in Uzbekistan. – Bernama