Actor Lan Zailan passes away

KUALA LUMPUR: Actor Lan Zailan, whose real name is Zailan Kamarudin, died of pancreatic cancer at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) here at 4.20 am today at the age of 66.

The news of his death was confirmed by his daughter, Fariza Zailan when contacted by Bernama.

“My father was initially admitted to PPUM because of a cough before he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer on Nov 27. The cancer then spreads to other organs including the liver and lungs,“ she said.

According to Fariza, the funeral prayer will be held at the As-Salam Mosque in Puchong Perdana and the burial at the USJ 22 Muslim Cemetery.

Zailan left a wife, Ruby Sara Omar, and five children.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Artistes’ Association (Seniman) secretary-general Hafiz Nafiah regarded Zailan’s death as a loss to the country’s creative industry.

Seniman’s leadership and the exco line-up also convey their condolences to Zailan’s family over his passing, he said in a statement.

Zailan acted in more than 10 films and dozens of dramas and telefilms since 1980, including Santan Berlada, Rumah Kedai, Kisah Benar and Gerak Khas.