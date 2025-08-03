KEPALA BATAS: PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim confirmed today that he intends to contest for a central leadership council seat at the upcoming party elections in May.

The Deputy Youth and Sports Minister said it was his way of continuing to contribute to the party.

“It wouldn’t be fair if I’m in the country’s administration and not play an active role in the party’s leadership,” he told reporters at the launch of the Santuni MADANI programme at Kampung Baru Penaga here today.

He expressed hope that the elections would be conducted fairly and peacefully without any untoward incidents.

Elections at the division level will be held from April 11 to 20, while elections for central leadership will be held on May 24.