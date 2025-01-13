KUALA LUMPUR: The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will play a crucial role in the transformation and execution of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) privatisation deal, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

ADIA, one of the world’s largest wealth funds with assets estimated to exceed US$1 trillion, has made significant contributions, including a collaboration with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in MAHB’s privatisation efforts, besides investments in major infrastructure projects that support the nation’s sustainable growth.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Tengku Zafrul highlighted ADIA’s long-term commitment to investing in Malaysia. He said that the wealth fund has given its commitment to continue to improve and focus primarily on creating greater value to ensure the success of its investments in Malaysia in various sectors including the transformation of MAHB.

He said ADIA has expressed a keen interest in investment opportunities in Malaysia. This sentiment was shared by managing director Sheikh Hamed Zayed Al Nahyan and other leaders such as Khalil Foulathi and Mohamed Al Ameri at a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Abu Dhabi during the prime minister’s three-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Globally, ADIA is a key player in sectors including infrastructure, health, and energy. Its major international investments include airports in the United Kingdom and France, Khalifa Port in the UAE, logistics infrastructure projects in India, and energy projects in the United States.

Regarding the MAHB privatisation deal, the Gateway Development Alliance Sdn Bhd (GDA) and its shareholders (the consortium) have received valid offer acceptances of 1.40 billion shares, representing 84.1 per cent of the total number of issued shares in MAHB as at Jan 8, 2025.

The conditional voluntary takeover offer was made through GDA, and the joint offerors are Gateway Development Alliance Sdn Bhd, Pantai Panorama Sdn Bhd, Kwasa Aktif Sdn Bhd, and GIP Aurea Pte Ltd.

GDA is the consortium proposing to privatise MAHB, comprising the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Khazanah Nasional Bhd-backed UEM Group Bhd, ADIA, and BlackRock-owned GIP.

GDA intends to upgrade and modernise MAHB’s operations, enhance passenger services, improve airline connectivity, and stimulate traffic growth.