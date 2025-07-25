Admin assistant pleads not guilty to insulting intern’s modesty

KUALA LUMPUR: A 37-year-old administrative assistant at a government department pleaded not guilty in court today to insulting the modesty of a 23-year-old female intern. The alleged incident occurred on April 4 at a government office.

Mohamad Aznee Osman was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail, a fine, or both. Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan granted him bail at RM2,500 with one surety and ordered him not to harass the victim.

The accused, who appeared without legal representation, requested a lower bail amount, citing financial difficulties. “I earn RM2,000 monthly and support three children, including one with disabilities. My wife is unemployed,“ he said.

The case has been scheduled for mention on Sept 3. Prosecuting officer Insp M. Alli Nangai handled the proceedings. - Bernama