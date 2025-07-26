Two foreign firms invest RM450m in Malaysia after trade missions

KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign companies announced during Malaysia’s overseas trade missions have commenced investments, countering claims that such trips yielded no results. Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz confirmed the progress, highlighting their economic impact.

Gul Technologies, secured during the 2024 China trade mission, is constructing a RM350 million Phase 1 factory in Kulim, Kedah. The project will generate 350 local jobs. “This firm partners Kulim Advanced Technologies to train 100 technicians in China,“ Tengku Zafrul stated on X.

Meanwhile, Italy’s EDA, announced during the 2024 Europe mission, has invested RM100 million in Jasin, Melaka. “EDA collaborates with 150 local vendors, supporting jobs beyond its own operations,“ he added.

These are among 2,198 manufacturing projects approved under the MADANI Government from 2023 to Q1 2025, with 1,849 (84.2%) already implemented. “We turn potential into reality,“ Tengku Zafrul affirmed. - Bernama