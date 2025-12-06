MELAKA: The aerospace and aviation booths have become a crowd puller at the 2025 National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Day celebration, which kicked off yesterday.

Over 20 booths related to the field attracted interest from various groups, including individuals without backgrounds in science, engineering, or technology, during the three-day programme held at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here.

Visitor Iqbal Ahmad Shukri, 20, said the booths provided insightful information and exposure, enhancing public understanding of TVET and showcasing available pathways to anyone interested in exploring them.

The Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) undergraduate majoring in Islamic Finance and Banking said despite his non-technical field of study, the variety of booths at the event helped him gain a deeper appreciation for the development and impact of technology, especially in the aviation sector.

“For example, the booth featuring flight simulation provided us with a hands-on experience that ignited our interest in aviation. It not only informed us how to become pilots but also highlighted other aviation-related careers that many may never have considered,” he told Bernama.

His friend, Muhammad Ikmal Tamimi Jamaludin, 21, said such programmes enhance his learning as a Technology Management student.

“Here, I can see the direction and potential of my course. More importantly, I now better understand what I’ve been learning, as my course includes subjects like electrical studies, information technology, and engineering – all of which are closely related to TVET,” he said.

Admal Aviation College’s Student Recruitment Officer, Mohammad Rizal Zalkaply, said large-scale programmes like this could create more opportunities for students, especially SPM school leavers, to explore further education in fields that are often less popular.

“Many want to enter into aviation but lack access to information and are often concerned about the costs involved in pursuing such studies. However, programmes like this provide an excellent platform to raise awareness among students about opportunities they may not have been previously aware of.

“For us exhibitors, this is also a great opportunity to share information about the many pathways available through TVET-related courses,” he added.