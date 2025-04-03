LUNDU: The aerospace sector plays a vital role in both the local and national economy, said Sarawak Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

He said by providing world-class training, the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) Lundu is helping to develop a highly skilled workforce that can meet the growing demand of the aviation industry.

“One of the most important contributions of Centexs Lundu’s aerospace programmes is its ability to directly support local airlines, such as Air Borneo,” he said at a press conference after visiting the Aerospace Academy here today.

Lee also encouraged closer cooperation between Centexs, Air Borneo, and other industry players to ensure the training remains relevant to the evolving need of the aviation sector.

“By working together, we can continue to provide training that meets the technical, operational and safety standards of the industry, which is crucial for both domestic and international growth.

“Centexs Lundu offers an excellent range of programmes, including the Certificate in Aerospace Machining Operation, Certificate in Aerospace Sheet Metal and Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (Aeroplane Turbine, Helicopter Turbine and Avionics),” he added.

Adding that these programmes equip students with critical skills in the aerospace sector, from technical machining to aircraft maintenance, ensuring that they are prepared to meet real-world challenges.