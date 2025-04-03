KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded all parties to avoid the 3R (race, religion and royalty) polemic in any form of statement or action.

The Prime Minister’s Senior Press Secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said the Prime Minister also reminded all parties to prioritise respect and love in community life.

“The Prime Minister issued a warning to all parties and stressed that actions or speeches that touch on the 3R issue will only threaten the harmony of the country and should not be repeated,“ he said.

He said this through the Prime Minister’s Office’s Daily Briefing which was broadcast live on Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook and PMO Malaysia’s Facebook page today.

Apart from that, he said Anwar also emphasised the importance for all people to adhere to the principles of Rukun Negara as the basis of unity that must be appreciated and practiced.

He said this was to maintain harmony and reject efforts and actions that could disrupt national unity.