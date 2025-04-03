KUALA LUMPUR: The former chief executive officer (CEO) of Syarikat Kenaf Trading Global Sdn Bhd, his wife and son were charged at two Sessions Courts here today, with 12 charges involving money laundering of more than RM150 million.

Jazman Shahar Abdollah, 53, his wife Mariam Zakaria, 49, and their son, Irfan Hadi, 28, pleaded not guilty after the charges against them were read out before Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril and Judge Azrul Darus.

Jazman was charged with two counts of involvement in 17 transactions involving proceeds of unlawful activities amounting to RM119,549,889.98 and three transactions involving RM18,002,804 between Oct 25, 2021 and Jan 10, 2023, at Plaza Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 5. here.

The former CEO was also charged with being involved in 12 transactions involving money derived from unlawful activities amounting to RM5,833,619.07 to Sariah & Associates in Seberang Jaya, Penang, between March 1, 2022 and Jan 26, 2023 at the same location

Meanwhile, Irfan Hadi was charged with transferring money from unlawful activities amounting to RM5 million through Maybank cheques from a current account belonging to Kenaf Trading Global to a Maybank current account belonging to AR Rizq Capital Berhad.

Irfan faced a second charge of transferring money from unlawful activities amounting to RM300,000 through a fund transfer instruction letter dated July 13, 2022 from a Maybank current account belonging to Kenaf Venture Global Sdn Bhd for the purpose of opening an account.

Irfan Hadi was also charged with disposing of proceeds from unlawful activities from Kenaf Venture’s account for the purpose of purchasing a 3,592 sq ft office unit in a commercial complex at Plaza Sentral which was erected on the master title worth RM3,304,640.

The three offences were allegedly committed at Plaza Sentral, Jalan Stesen Sentral 5 here, between March 7 and July 22, 2022

Mariam was charged with one count of disposing of money from unlawful activities amounting to RM1,634,882 through six Maybank cheques from the account of her firm, Sariah & Associates, for the purchase of a three-storey bungalow in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, which was committed at a building in Seberang Jaya, Penang on March 25, 2022 and Jan 9, 2023.

She was also charged with disposing of money amounting to RM78,490.45 through Maybank cheques from the firm’s Maybank current account for the purchase of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in her son’s name at the same location on Dec 12, 2022.

Before Judge Azrul, Jazman was charged with disposing of proceeds from unlawful activities from Kenaf Venture Global’s account for the purpose of purchasing a 3,592 sq ft office unit in a commercial complex at Plaza Sentral which was erected on the ownership of the master title worth RM3,304,640, on June 24, 2022 at the plaza.

Mariam was also charged with three counts of receiving money from the illegal investment scheme “Kenaf Development Fund” amounting to RM4,238,663.81 which was deposited into the accused’s Maybank savings account between Oct 1, 2021 and Dec 31, 2023 at a building in Seberang Jaya, Penang.

All the offences were charged under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The section provides for a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of the unlawful activity or equipment of the offence at the time the offence was committed or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Both courts allowed Jazman to be granted bail of RM60,000, Mariam to RM30,000 and Irfan Hadi bail of RM20,000 each with one surety for all charges with the additional condition that they must report to the nearest police station every month and their passports handed to the court until the case is over.

The court fixed April 15 for mention of the case.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Megat Mahathir Megat Tharih Afendi while all the accused were represented by lawyer Zahidah Md Zaman.