KUANTAN: The operator of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), AFA Prime Berhad is expecting an increase in traffic on both highways from March 27 to April 6 in conjunction with Aidilfitri.

Its executive director Radzimah Mohd Radzi said with the increase in traffic, KLK and LPT1 are expected to experience a peak in eastbound travel starting this Thursday until March 30 while the westbound flow is expected from April 4 to 6.

“During this period, the total daily traffic of KLK is expected to increase by 70 per cent from 110,000 to 187,000 vehicles while LPT1 has the potential to increase by 83 per cent from 41,000 to 75,000 vehicles per day.

“To accommodate this increase in traffic, AFA Prime Berhad is increasing its operational capacity by increasing the manpower of the toll and traffic divisions by 21 per cent,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, he said patrol teams, Highway Patrol Vehicle (EMPV) units and RELA officers will be stationed at the main toll plazas, Rest and Relax (R&R) and major congestion locations to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Radzimah said the Traffic Control Centre (TCC) will also provide real-time monitoring and coordinate responses to traffic conditions while 24-hour tow truck and emergency response services will be stationed at strategic locations to provide immediate assistance.

Apart from the traffic management initiatives, he said facilities along KLK and LPT1 would be enhanced to give greater comfort for road users and this included several selected rest areas being equipped with portable toilets and additional parking spaces.

“...as well as an increase in the number of cleaning staff at all R&Rs to accommodate the higher number of visitors. In addition, all petrol stations along the highway will operate 24 hours a day as Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a time for gathering, reflection and celebration.

“As families embark on their journey to celebrate with their loved ones, our priority is to ensure their journey is smooth, safe and worry-free. With improved traffic management, increased manpower, and continuous monitoring, we are determined to make this festive season a smooth experience for all our highway users.” he said.

Meanwhile, AFA Prime Berhad in collaboration with the Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) under the Jom Balik Kampung initiative, will distribute 2,000 iftar kits to road users at the Gombak Toll Plaza on Thursday.