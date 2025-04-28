AG gets leave to appeal over Najib’s additional document

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court here today granted leave to the Attorney-General (AG) to appeal against the existence of an additional document in the case involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

A three-judge panel led by Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Seri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, in a unanimous decision, said the proposed questions raised by the AG had met the threshold requirements for leave to be granted under Section 96 Courts of Judicature Act (CJA) 1964.

The Apex Court set July 1 and 2 to hear the appeal.

Also on the bench were Federal Court judges Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof and Datuk Hanipah Farikullah.

The AG, as the applicant, had filed the leave application against the Court of Appeal’s ruling. An applicant must obtain leave to proceed with the appeal to the Federal Court.

On Jan 6, in a 2-1 majority decision, the Court of Appeal remitted the case on Najib’s claim of the existence of an additional document purportedly allowing him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest, to the High Court to be heard on its merits.

This decision overturned the High Court’s earlier ruling, which had dismissed Najib’s application for leave to commence a judicial review regarding the alleged additional document.