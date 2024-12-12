AG withdraws appeals to challenge Zahid’s acquittal in VLN case

PUTRAJAYA: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has withdrawn its appeal against Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s acquittal from 40 charges of corruption linked to the Foreign Visa System (VLN).

With the withdrawal of the appeal, the Shah Alam High Court’s decision to acquit and discharge Ahmad Zahid, 71, remains intact.

During the proceedings today, AGC’s deputy head of the appellate and trial division, Datuk Yusaini Amer Abdul Karim told the Court of Appeal three-judge panel of the withdrawal, citing the AGC’s acceptance of Ahmad Zahid’s representations.

Judge Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima, who led the panel, subsequently struck out the prosecution’s appeal. Sitting with him were Justices Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Azmi Ariffin.

Yusaini told the court that the AGC, after examining the entire case, found no evidence to show that Ahmad Zahid had used his position directly to award the contracts.

“Evidence shows that the contracts were awarded before the respondent (Ahmad Zahid) assumed the position of Home Minister. This negates the existence of opportunities and or space for the respondent to abuse his power,“ he said.

The Court of Appeal had set today to hear the prosecution’s appeal to overturn the High Court’s acquittal and compel Ahmad Zahid to enter his defence.

Ahmad Zahid was acquitted and discharged of all the charges by the Shah Alam High Court on Sept 23, 2022, without calling for his defence. The prosecution subsequently filed a notice of appeal with the Court of Appeal.