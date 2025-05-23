KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) today issued a firm statement defending former Attorney-General Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, asserting that he had performed his duties in full accordance with the constitutional mandate of his office.

In response to recent media reports and a statement issued by law firm Shafee & Co, the AGC strongly refuted claims that Ahmad Terrirudin misled the High Court, calling the allegations entirely unfounded.

The statement comes following confirmation that a leave application was filed on May 21 to initiate committal proceedings against Ahmad Terrirudin. The AGC highlighted that the basis of the committal application is currently under appeal and pending hearing before the Federal Court on July 1 and 2, 2025.

“For clarification, the issues raised in the application are subject to an appeal, which is yet to be decided at the Federal Court. These matters will be comprehensively argued during the appeal proceedings,” the AGC said.

Calling the move to begin committal proceedings while the appeal process is still active “inappropriate, premature, and prejudicial,” the AGC urged all parties to respect the judicial process.

The case revolves around an application by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who accuses Ahmad Terrirudin, while serving as Attorney-General, of knowingly directing or allowing false submissions to be made in a judicial review related to a controversial royal addendum order.

The AGC stressed that any attempt to initiate or continue contempt proceedings while a court stay remains in effect would directly violate judicial orders and compromise the proper administration of justice.

“The AGC will not hesitate to seek the dismissal of the application as an abuse of the court process,” it warned.

The AGC also called on all parties to allow the Federal Court to deliberate and decide on the legal and factual issues presented without external pressure, speculation, or actions that could disrupt the course of justice.

“Justice must be upheld within the framework of the rule of law, not through public statements or parallel litigation,” it added.

On April 28, the High Court granted a stay on all proceedings pending the Federal Court’s decision. This stay, confirmed in writing on May 22, applies to all existing and future proceedings related to the case, including the contempt application.