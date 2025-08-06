Police hunt suspect who stole RM3 mln casino chips in Genting Highlands

KUANTAN: Police are searching for a 44-year-old man linked to the theft of RM3 million worth of casino chips in Genting Highlands.

The case was reported by a 32-year-old junket company manager who claimed the chips were taken from a closed casino room.

Pahang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob confirmed the suspect’s identity as a local man.

The investigation falls under Section 408 of the Penal Code, with penalties ranging from one to 14 years in prison, caning, and fines.

Authorities urge the public to share information via the Bentong District Control Centre at 09-2222222 or any police station. – Bernama