Unemployed man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of policeman in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a knife.

Yap Thye Sun, 56, is accused of attempting to murder Corporal Mohd Nazri Sudiman, 35, by stabbing him in the abdomen.

The incident occurred on July 31 at Jalan Pusingan U, Jalan Yew, around 12.30 pm.

The charge under Section 307 of the Penal Code carries a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine.

If injury is caused, the penalty can extend to 20 years in prison.

Yap also faces a second charge for possessing a 21.5-centimetre knife without lawful purpose.

This charge falls under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958.

Conviction could result in five to 10 years’ imprisonment and whipping.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latif opposed bail due to the severity of the offence.

“The accused fled the scene with the weapon, posing a flight risk,“ said Nidzuwan.

The victim suffered severe injuries, including protruding intestines.

Yap was unrepresented in court.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin denied bail and set September 2 for mention. – Bernama