Malaysian, Thai tech companies forge partnerships

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), in partnership with the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology & Innovation (Mranti), concluded its latest Digital Exports (DEX) Connex Thailand 2025 initiative with the signing of 10 MoUs between Malaysian tech companies and Thai partners.

These partnerships are expected to generate over RM200 million in potential digital export opportunities for these local tech companies.

Held in conjunction with the Techsauce Global Summit 2025, a total of 52 Malaysian tech companies participated and expanded their international presence, while also fostering innovation-driven partnerships across Asean.

A key highlight of this programme was the renewal of MDEC’s MoU with Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), first signed in 2023 and witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. This renewed agreement reinforces both nations’ shared ambition to develop their digital economies through joint initiatives and knowledge exchange.

MDEC CEO Anuar Fariz Fadzil said: “This renewed partnership with depa Thailand is testament to the strong synergy between Malaysia and Thailand in building a digitally connected and future-ready Asean. DEX Connex goes beyond being an access programme to serving as a catalyst for strategic, cross-border collaborations that generate exports, attract investment and build resilience for our tech ecosystem.”

Several other MoUs were also signed between Malaysian and Thai companies, paving the way for collaboration in areas such as joint ventures, technology transfers, and market access. These partnerships are expected to spark innovation and open new growth opportunities for businesses in both countries.

DEX Connex Thailand 2025 was organised in collaboration with key partners including the Embassy of Malaysia in Thailand, Matrade Thailand, Miti, Mranti, depa Thailand, True Digital Park, Techsauce, the Malaysia-Thai Chamber of Commerce, GEN Thailand, and the Diplomatic Council. These partnerships provide Malaysian tech companies with a strong support network and access to new market opportunities.

Looking ahead, MDEC will host the inaugural Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur 2025 (SCEKL 2025) in September. Themed “AI Cities: Shaping Our Digital Future”, the event will highlight Malaysia’s leadership in smart and sustainable digital solutions aimed at building more inclusive, connected, and future-ready cities.