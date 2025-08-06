AGC returns preliminary report on Zara Qairina’s case to police

PUTRAJAYA: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has returned the full preliminary investigation report into the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar confirmed the report was resubmitted yesterday with additional instructions for further investigation.

He stated that certain aspects of the case still require compilation but declined to disclose specifics due to the ongoing probe.

Mohd Dusuki also could not confirm whether a post-mortem or inquest would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The AGC had earlier announced receiving the full preliminary report on August 4, a day after it was submitted to its Sabah Branch office.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17.

She was found unconscious in a drain near her religious school dormitory in Papar on July 16. – Bernama