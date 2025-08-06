AGC warns public against sharing unverified info in Zara Qairina case

PUTRAJAYA: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has warned the public against sharing unverified information or images related to the death of 13-year-old student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The AGC stated that circulating such content could create confusion and hinder ongoing investigations by authorities.

It called for an immediate halt to irresponsible sharing of unconfirmed details.

“Disseminating unverified material may disrupt the investigation process,” the AGC said in a statement.

The AGC confirmed receiving the full preliminary investigation report at its Sabah branch on August 3 and at Putrajaya headquarters on August 4.

Zara Qairina was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17.

She was found unconscious in a drain near her religious school dormitory in Papar on July 16.

The AGC has since returned the investigation report to PDRM for further action. – Bernama