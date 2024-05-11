Aggressive driver arrested after toll booth outburst

KUALA LUMPUR: A man’s aggressive outburst at the Batu 9 Toll Plaza, where he yelled profanities and kicked a toll booth wall, led to his arrest yesterday in a residential area in Hulu Langat.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abd Yusof said the incident was captured in a viral Facebook video showing the driver storming out of his car, confronting a toll attendant, and angrily kicking the toll booth wall before driving off.

“Police investigations revealed that the driver had been reprimanded by the 22-year-old toll attendant for slamming the Touch ‘n Go card reader. In response, he unleashed a verbal tirade and lashed out at the booth,” he said in a statement today.

Naazron said police detained the 31-year-old suspect at 7 pm, while he was in a black Perodua Alza.

“An initial urine test found the suspect positive for methamphetamine and he has 17 previous criminal records. The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,“ he said.

In addition, the suspect, who works as a mechanic, is being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Insp Ahmad Rahmat Adnan, at 014-5156933 to assist with the investigation.