IN a disturbing incident caught on video, a driver was seen assaulting a toll booth operator as a security guard nearby watched on.

He can be seen exiting his car, holding a Touch ‘n Go stick holder, and verbally assaulting a toll booth operator.

The situation quickly escalated when the driver struck the operator through the small window using the stick and kicked the booth.

The video also showed the driver’s car moving forward as he had failed to engage the handbrake. A woman is later seen exiting the vehicle as the car came to a halt.

However, the toll booth operator was not visible in the footage.

The incident sparked outrage online, with Reddit users expressing their strong disapproval of the driver’s aggressive behaviour.

Many voiced concerns over the lack of respect for service workers and called for accountability.

One user called nabil11111 commented: “Whatever context might be, physical assault never will be tolerated.”

“I like how the security guard just stands there,” ProbablyWorking pointed out to which some replied to say that they don’t get paid enough to tackle dangerous situations like this while others chided that he should have intervened.

