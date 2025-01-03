PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has appointed its Intelligence and Profiling Department director, Ahmad Khairuddin Abdullah, as the new deputy chief executive officer (Special Industries), effective today.

In a statement, the IRB congratulated Ahmad Khairuddin on his appointment, expressing confidence in his leadership.

“This appointment will further enhance the IRB’s efforts in strengthening tax governance, and ensuring the sustainability of the country’s revenue collection,” the statement read.