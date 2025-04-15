Ahmad Shahril appointed as CEO of Bank Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) announced the appointment of Ahmad Shahril Mohd Shariff as the Chief Executive Officer of Bank Rakyat effective April 9.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the appointment was based on the high commitment and dedication he had shown during his tenure as acting Chief Executive Officer since Nov 9, 2024.

Ewon said Ahmad Shahril, a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting graduate from the University of Salford, United Kingdom as well as an accredited member of the Chartered Institute of Islamic Finance, has more than 26 years of experience in the country’s banking and finance industry, including at Bank Negara Malaysia.

“With extensive experience in the banking and finance industry, KUSKOP is confident that he is able to steer and carry out all the tasks entrusted to him as best as possible, especially in an effort to improve the well-being of members and stakeholders, strengthen the entrepreneurial and cooperative ecosystem as well as support financial inclusion initiatives in line with Malaysia Madani’s aspirations,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Bank Rakyat chairman Datuk Mohd Irwan Mohd Mubarak said the board of directors and management committee as well as the entire Bank Rakyat staff welcomed Ahmad Shahril’s appointment.

“We are positive and optimistic that Bank Rakyat under his leadership will continue to maintain its mandate to help drive the country’s economic growth and socio-economic community as a progressive and competitive Development Financial Institution,“ he said.

Ewon said he was also optimistic that Ahmad Shahril would continue to drive Bank Rakyat as a Development Financial Institution based on Islamic values and sustainability through Bank Rakyat’s five-year strategic plan 2025 (BR25) and subsequently form the ‘Bank Rakyat of Tomorrow’,“ said Mohd Irwan.