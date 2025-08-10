Ahmad Tasnim overcomes challenges to earn JAKIM-Polytechnic Tahfiz certificate

SHAH ALAM: Ahmad Tasnim Fathullah Ahmad Hafidz has achieved a rare milestone by completing the JAKIM-Polytechnic Al-Quran Tahfiz Certificate through the Techno-Huffaz Programme at Politeknik Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah (PSA).

Out of 11 students who initially enrolled, he emerged as the only graduate after five semesters of dedication.

The 22-year-old, who also holds a Diploma in Electronic Communication Engineering, reflected on the emotional challenge of seeing peers withdraw from the programme over time.

“When I first enrolled at PSA, there were around 11 students in the programme, but by the fourth semester, nine had dropped the subject, while another failed the examination in the fifth semester,“ he shared.

Balancing the Techno-Huffaz programme with his engineering studies required rigorous time management, but parental support kept him motivated.

“I admit it was challenging to divide my time between the Techno-Huffaz programme and other academic subjects, but my parents became my pillar of strength to keep me going until I graduated, even if it meant studying on my own,“ he said after the convocation.

Adapting to PSA’s environment as a new student three years ago added another layer of difficulty despite his prior Quranic memorisation experience.

The Techno-Huffaz programme, introduced in 2017, integrates Quranic studies with technical disciplines like Business, Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering.

Ahmad Tasnim now aims to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Electronic Engineering at PSA while mentoring future Techno-Huffaz participants.

The programme, a collaboration between Malaysian polytechnics and JAKIM’s Darul Quran, has produced 16 dual-certified graduates since its inception.

Nineteen new students have enrolled for the 2025/2026 session, continuing the initiative’s mission to develop technocrat huffaz with global perspectives.

Ahmad Tasnim was among 937 graduates honoured at PSA’s 26th convocation, raising the institution’s total alumni count to 44,509 since 1997.

The ceremony was attended by PSA director Zainah Rujihan and Panasonic Appliance Air-Conditioning (M) Sdn Bhd corporate human resources director Datuk Moktar Mohd Salleh. - Bernama